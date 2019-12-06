Following week-long bomb scare wave in Moscow, all threats proven to be hoaxes

"Anonymous bomb threat reports continued to be recorded in various Moscow districts since the beginning of the week. This information was reported at about 400 facilities, in total, for the specified period. About 60,000 people were evacuated for security concerns," the source said. According to the source, all bomb threat reports turned out to be a hoax.

A bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow on November 28 with all the threats turning out to be hoaxes. That said, on December 3 nine district courts in the Russian capital, Moscow State University’s History Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior received anonymous bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. The extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions. On December 5, 13 Moscow courts, a shopping mall and schools received bomb threats. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine.