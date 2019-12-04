Sailors return after evacuation from burning Russian trawler in Norway

MURMANSK, December 4. /TASS/. The crew members of a Russian fishing trawler, which caught fire earlier on Wednesday at the Batsfjord port in northern Norway, have returned after a blaze was put out, the vessel’s owner Murmanrybflot 2 told TASS.

"The sailors have returned onboard, no one has been injured," the company said. The fire broke out onboard the Galatis trawler in a garbage can in the cookroom. No damage has been inflicted to the vessel. The trawler is due to put out to sea in January.

Earlier, police in northern Norway’s Finnmark county reported that the fire had been extinguished at nearly 7.20 a.m. (9.20 a.m. Moscow Time).

According to Marinetraffic, Galatis is a trawler with a gross tonnage of 889 tonnes and a deadweight of 425 tonnes. The vessel, built in 1970, is 54.8 m long and 10.15 m wide.