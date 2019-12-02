District courts in Moscow, St. Petersburg evacuated over bomb threats

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Eleven district courts in Moscow were evacuated on Monday after electronic bomb threats, a spokesman for the Moscow City Court told TASS.
"On Monday, eleven Moscow district courts received anonymous email bomb threats. Measures were taken immediately to evacuate personnel and visitors," the spokesman said, adding that by now some of these courts have already resumed their work.
Moscow courts have been receiving hoax bomb threats since November 28.
Meanwhile, similar reports are coming from Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg where three district courts were evacuated over bomb threats. According to the press service of St. Petersburg’s courts, the callers demand 120 bitcoins in each case.
Similar threats came to St. Petersburg’s courts last week, with all of them being hoax.