Two Russians rescued as boat capsizes off South Korean coast

SEOUL, November 25. /TASS/. A South Korean national died and two Russians were rescued after a boat capsized off the South Korean coast, the country’s Coast Guard said in a statement on Monday, adding that a search was underway for another two crew members.

The incident is reported to have occurred off South Korea's western coast. The boat went out to sea to collect seaweed on Sunday morning and was found capsized seven kilometers from the shore early on Monday. There were five people aboard, including two Russian nationals.