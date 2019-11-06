Moscow court arrests Russian top manager Korshunov charged with fraud in absentia

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has arrested Alexander Korshunov, industrial manager of the Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), who is facing fraud charges on Wednesday in absentia, the court told TASS.

"The Basmanny Court has arrested the UEC’s business development director, Alexander Korshunov, in absentia," a court representative specified.

The UEC’s business development director, Alexander Korshunov, was arrested at the airport of Naples on August 30 on an international warrant issued by the United States. The US authorities accuse him of conspiracy and attempted industrial espionage at a US aviation corporation. The US side is supposed to provide documents to get Korshunov extradited. Italy’s Justice Ministry refused to comment on the situation.

In late October, Italy’s highest court declined an appeal filed by Korshunov’s defense attorney claiming that his arrest was illegal. The attorneys were also pursuing his release on bail, which was also declined.