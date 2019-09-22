Nearly 300 aftershocks hit Albania over past day

SKOPJE, September 22. /TASS/. A total of 297 aftershocks have struck Albania over the past 24 hours, with 87 of them recorded overnight to Sunday, North Macedonia’s Media Information Agency reported.

The first 5.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in several Albanian settlements on Saturday afternoon. The hardest-hit areas were Albania’s capital of Tirana, Durres, Pogrades, Fier and a number of cities in southwestern North Macedonia. The citizens of Tirana and Durres spent this night in the streets and in six accommodation centers.

According to the latest reports, 107 people have been injured, and 10 of them have been sent to hospital. Some 187 infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Some Albanian settlements have been cut off power and cell phone services have been disrupted there. Police have been put on alert. Seismologists expect no new strong aftershocks, but warn that some small tremors could hit the country in the coming weeks.