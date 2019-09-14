Number of injured in bus-truck accident near Yaroslavl raises to 28 - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The number of injured in a head-on collision between a PAZ bus and a MAN truck in the Yaroslavl Region raised from 25 to 28 people, the press service of the region’s Interior Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"Currently, as a result of the accident, seven people died and 28 were injured. Traffic police, the Emergency Situations Ministry and ambulance teams are working at the scene," the press service said.

The regional Interior Ministry’s representative also told TASS that were 35 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Earlier, the traffic police and the Emergencies Ministry spread data about seven killed and 25 injured.

"So far, two dead have been identified - these are two drivers - Fura-Kalish, Anatoly Grigoryevich, born in 1961, registered in the Krasnodar region and the PAZ bus driver, Sergei Nikolayevich Poikov, born in 1960, who is registered in Gavrilov-Yamsky District," an official with the region’s administration told TASS.

The passenger bus and the truck collided on the Yaroslavl-Ivanovo highway on the morning of September 14. According to the preliminary version, the collision occurred after the truck drove into the oncoming lane.