Three IS terrorists convicted of plotting railway bombings near Moscow

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Three members of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) have been sentenced to long prison terms ranging ten to fifteen years for plotting terrorist attacks against railways in the Moscow Region, the federal security service FSB said.

As the investigation has found, one of the three, identified as B.A. Tuichiyev, was recruiting militants ready to fight for the international terrorist organization Islamic State and arranging for their delivery to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Together with A.M. Tlupov he plotted terrorist attacks in the Moscow Region, the potential targets being transport infrastructures and rolling stock of the Yaroslavsky and Paveletsky lines of the Moscow Railway, the FSB said.

Tuichiyev and Tlupov acquired chemicals and components for making a makeshift explosive device. The Moscow District Military Court sentenced Anzor Tlupov to 13 years in a maximum security penitentiary, Bakhtovar Tuichiyev, to 15 years and his brother (and accomplice) Manuchekhr Tuichiyev, to ten years.