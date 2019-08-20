Amur River has reached critical level of 600 cm near Khabarovsk

KHABAROVSK, August 20. /TASS/. The water level of the Amur River near Russia’s Khabarovsk has risen to the 600 cm mark considered dangerous for the city, the Far Eastern weather authority said on its website on Tuesday.

The level of 450 cm is defined as unfavorable.

"The level of Amur as of 8:00 a.m. (01:00 a.m. Moscow time) is 600 cm," the data released on the website says.

Earlier this month, three regions reported that rising waters of Amur and other rivers inundated a number of settlements, roads and fields. Weather forecasts have been unfavorable, with more heavy rains expected in the region in coming days. The water level of the Amur River and other rivers in the region may to rise to 630-680 cm, forecasts say.