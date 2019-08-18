Beloyarsk NPP unit 4 shut down due to false activation of protection system

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A power unit of the Beloyarskaya nuclear plant in Russia’s Urals Sverdlovsk region was shut down on Sunday due to a false activation of the nuclear safety protection system, Rosenergoatom, an operator of Russia’s nuclear plants, said on its website.

"At 09:15 local time (07:15 Moscow time) on Sunday, the automatic protection system shut down the Beloyarsk nuclear plant’s power unit number 4. The reason for the shutdown was a false activation of one of the protection systems. The power unit was shut down following a routine algorithm," the company said.

The radiation level around the nuclear plant is within the background limits. The plant’s third power unit is functioning in a routine mode.

"The power unit will resume operation after the reasons for the false activation of one of the protection systems are identified," Rosenergoatom said.

Meanwhile, the nuclear plant’s press service told TASS, the shutting down of the fourth energy unit had had no impacts on the operation of the entire energy grid in the Urals.

"All the power units generate energy into the Urals’ unified energy grid, and into Russia’s energy grid via it. When loading at any of the energy units is changed, the grid’s control engineers redistribute power flows," the press service said.

The Beloyarsk nuclear plant’s unit four was also shut down on July 12 after a signal of a malfunction of a generator circuit-breaker condenser to resume operation on July 16.