1,000-strong task force set up in Buryatia to battle wildfires

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A task force consisting of nearly 1,000 servicemen and 35 pieces of special equipment has been formed in Siberia’s Buryatia to combat wildfires, the Eastern Military District’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Given the increased fire hazard and the launch of a special fire fighting effort throughout the Republic of Buryatia, a task force has been set up within the Eastern Military District in order to swiftly respond to emergency situations and provide assistance for local authorities in battling fires," the statement reads.

Some 20 fire teams bringing together more than 200 people are on duty in the republic. "In total, the task force involves nearly 1,000 servicemen and 35 pieces of special equipment," according to the statement.

The fire teams are made up of servicemen who have undergone special training. They have the necessary equipment in order to effectively localize all types of wildfires.

"Special teams constantly maintain cooperation with the Emergencies Ministry’s territorial departments and local authorities and are ready to provide assistance at any time in case of an emergency," the press service said.

According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, over the past 24 hours an effort has been underway to put out six wildfires raging on 777 hectares. Nearly 50,000 hectares have been covered by fire in the Siberian republic, where special fire safety measures have been introduced.