Firefighters combat wildfires on over 163,100 hectares in Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Firefighters are working on extinguishing wildfires in Russian regions on a territory of 163,100 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Wednesday.

"As of 12am on August 7, active firefighting efforts are underway to extinguish wildfires on a territory of 163,175 hectares in Russian regions, including 78 wildfires on an area of 110,082 hectares in the Irkutsk Region and 69 wildfires on an area of 46,976 hectares in the Krasnoyarsk Region," the service reported.

Firefighters are also extinguishing wildfires in Yakutia, Buryatia, Amur, Tomsk and Chukotka regions.

Nearly 3,800 people and 492 units of equipment are employed.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared throughout the Irkutsk and Kransnoyarsk regions and Yakutia, as well as in one district of Buryatia.