Up to 20 people hospitalized in Russia’s Yakutia after food poisoning at local cafe

YAKUTSK, August 5. /TASS/. A criminal case was launched in the Russian Siberian republic of Yakutia after 17 people, including 10 under-aged, sustained food poisoning in one of the cafes in the town of Vilyuisk, the regional Prosecutor General’s Office announced on Monday.

"In the period between July 9 and 12 in the town of Vilyuisk, 17 local residents, including 10 under-ages, consumed ready-to-go dishes in one of the local cafes," the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

"They all later turned for medical assistance and were diagnosed with salmonellosis," the statement added.