First two Il-76 planes take off from Krasnoyarsk to extinguish wildfires in Siberia

KRASNOYARSK, August 1. /TASS/. The first two Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft have taken off from Krasnoyarsk airport to extinguish wildfires. Each of them is carrying 42 tonnes of water, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The first two Il-76 planes are on their way to extinguish fires. They are heading to the Evenk autonomous district located 507 kilometers northeast of Krasnoyarsk," the ministry said.