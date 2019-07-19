German police do not rule out possibility of murder of two Russian women in Munich

BERLIN, July 19. /TASS/. German police do not rule out that the two Russian women who went missing in Munich might have been murdered, The Bild said on Friday citing investigators.

"All the circumstances indicate a possibility of a felony of violence," the newspaper cited a police spokesperson who told TASS the case is being investigated by a special team of Munich police, EG Duo. "Investigation is underway on suspicion of a violent crime," the spokesperson stated, adding that nothing is known as to the whereabouts at the moment.

The Russian embassy in Germany reported about the incident on Thursday. "Two Russian nationals, Maria and Tatiana G., went missing in Munich on July 13. The police initiated a criminal case," the embassy reported.

According to the Munich police, a 41-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter left their apartment on Ottobrunner Strasse at about 2pm local time and headed for a shopping mall in the Neuperlach district. They have been unaccounted for ever since. The police claimed citing their relatives that such conduct was "extremely untypical" of them, so their names were put on the missing list. Their photos are posted on the police website.

According to The Bild, the women’s passports were found at their apartment, which excludes the possibility of their leaving the European Union.