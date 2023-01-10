Control, communications system of Russian Armed Forces to be enhanced with AI technologies

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The command and communications system of Russia’s Armed Forces will be upgraded in 2023 with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s teleconference on Tuesday.

"We need to improve the control and communications system. To this end, we will actively use the technologies of artificial intelligence," he noted, speaking about the military agency’s plans in a number of key areas of activity in 2023.

Earlier, Vasily Yelistratov, chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s AI technologies directorate, spoke about the creation of a registry of AI technologies which will be recommended for projects to fulfill state defense orders. Additionally, the military agency is constantly testing AI technologies using a domestic element base, head of the technical vision and data fusion group of the AI directorate of the Defense Ministry Alexander Poludnevich told TASS.