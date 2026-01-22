Share of friendly countries in Russian oil supplies hits 90% in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia increased its share of friendly countries in oil supplies to 90% last year, with around 80% of all oil exports having gone to Asian countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The share of deliveries to friendly countries in 2025 exceeded 90%, with about 80% of oil deliveries going to Asia. In 2021, this share was half as much and amounted to 40%," he said.

"Russian oil companies continued to develop new fields to maintain national production levels and the industry's competitiveness in the global market," Novak added.