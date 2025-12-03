Russia, India implementing dozens of major military cooperation projects — official

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. Military-technical cooperation between Russia and India is developing despite the challenging international situation. Not a single military-technical cooperation project has been cancelled this year, and dozens are being implemented, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS ahead of the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi.

"Despite all the difficulties of the current international political situation, our military-technical relations are developing steadily and according to plan. Not a single project implemented in this sphere has been cut, and several more have yielded positive results in 2025," he said.

According to Shugayev, Russia has completed the construction of two Project 11356 naval vessels and delivered them to India, and licensed production of the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, aircraft engines and T-90S tanks continues in India. "Russia and India are currently implementing dozens of large-scale projects in the military-technical sphere," the official emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5. New Delhi will host the 23rd Russian-Indian summit.