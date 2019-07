MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has rocked Indonesia to the south of the Bali island on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in about 290 km to the south-east of Surabaya, the second-largest city in Indonesia with around 3 million residents. The epicenter lay at the depth of 100 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.