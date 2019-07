Three earthquakes registered in Russia's Far East in last 24 hours

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 11. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5 magnitude was registered off the coast of the southern Kuril Islands, the Sakhalin department of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Service told TASS on Thursday.

"The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 62 km in 116 km to the south-east of the Iturup island," the department said.

Residents of the Kuril islands did not feel the tremors, and no tsunami alert was issued.