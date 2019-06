MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude has been registered off Chile's coast, US Geological Survey said on Friday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 79 km to the west of the city of Coquimbo with the population of around 160,000 people. The epicenter lay at the depth of 10 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.