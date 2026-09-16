MOEX Index up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices added 0.29% to 2,343.92 and 876.56 points, respectively, as the main trading session started on Wednesday, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.95 kopecks compared to previous closing to 12.558 rubles.

By 9:23 a.m. Moscow time (6:23 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had moved to negative territory reaching 2,336.67 points (-0.02%), while the RTS was down by 0.02% at 873.85 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate had narrowed losses to 0.55 kopecks reaching 12.562 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.24% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,331.41 points.

The Moscow Exchange has extended the duration of the main trading session by one hour to 10 hours starting September 14. The main trading session on the Moscow Exchange’s securities, derivatives, FX, and precious metals markets will begin at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The calculation and publication of the key indices of the Moscow Exchange will also start at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT).