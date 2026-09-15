Bank of Russia buys $22.53 mln in yuan with September 14 settlement

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased 1.9 bln rubles ($22.53 mln) worth of yuan on the domestic market with settlement on September 14, 2026, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on September 11 also amounted to 1.9 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market through the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.