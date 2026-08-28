Lukoil posts 1.5-fold rise in IFRS net profit for 1H

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Lukoil’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) attributable to shareholders increased 1.5-fold in 1H 2026 year-on-year to 430.9 bln rubles ($5 bln), the company reported.

Revenue from sales added 8% to 2.06 trillion rubles ($24 bln) compared to 1.9 trillion rubles in the previous year.

Operating profit amounted to 610.9 bln rubles ($7 bln) in the reporting period, up 2.5-fold, while profit before tax climbed more than 3-fold to 581.4 bln rubles ($6.7 bln). EBITDA grew by more than 34% to 815.3 bln rubles ($9.4 bln) compared to 606.2 bln rubles in the previous year.