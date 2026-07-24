Russia’s non-resource exports to EAEU countries up 10% in January-May

OMSK, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s non-resource, non-energy exports to the Eurasian Economic Union member states increased by 10% in January-May 2026 to more than $16 bln, State Secretary and Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov said at the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

"From January through May, we exported more than $16 bln worth of goods, nearly 10% more than last year, with industrial products accounting for 75% of the total," he said.

According to Chekushov, EAEU countries account for one-quarter of Russia's total non-resource, non-energy exports.

Exports of Russian non-resource, non-energy goods to Kazakhstan alone increased by 3.9% in the first five months of this year to $6.73 bln, the deputy minister added.