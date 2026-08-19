Russia reaches 99% of national development goals

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s national development goals have been achieved by an average of 99%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"The average level of achievement of the national goals across the country stood at 99% in the first half of the year. In other words, we are essentially doing what we planned to do, and we are doing it for the people. It is important to understand how people perceive the positive changes resulting from the projects we are implementing," he said.

The decree on Russia’s national development goals through 2030 and looking ahead to 2036 was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024. The goals cover a comfortable and safe living environment, environmental well-being, a sustainable and dynamic economy, technological leadership, and the digital transformation of various sectors. They also include preserving the population and enabling every individual to realize their potential.