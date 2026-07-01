Russian gas exports to Europe over TurkStream up 5% in H1 2026

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia scaled up natural gas exports to Europe over the TurkStream gas pipeline by 5% to 8.74 bln cubic meters in January - July 2026, according to TASS estimates based on ENTSOG data.

Russian gas exports to Europe in June plunged by 26% month-on-month and by 4% year on year to 1.08 bln cubic meters amid scheduled annual preventive maintenance of the gas pipeline.

The average capacity utilization of the TurkStream in the direction of Europe in June 2026 (36.2 mln cubic meters per day) dropped by 4% against June 2025 and by 24% against this May to 64%.

The TurkStream gas pipeline with the capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and countries of South and Southeast Europe. It remains the last active route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe.