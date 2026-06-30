Rosatom focuses on launching Akkuyu NPP in 2026

ISTANBUL, June 30. /TASS/. Rosatom, which is building Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu NPP, has focused its efforts on launching the plant's first power unit in 2026, chairman of the board of directors of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Anton Dedusenko announced.

"We have focused our efforts on making 2026 the commissioning year for Unit 1. Construction work at the first power unit has been completed. We have already loaded dummy fuel assemblies into the reactor and completed reactor assembly. At present, we are conducting cold hydrostatic tests of the reactor. This is one of the mandatory commissioning procedures aimed at confirming the readiness of the power unit for subsequent commercial operation," Dedusenko said.

"All the stages we are going through at Unit 1 are paving the way for the other three power units as well. We have already obtained permission to begin commissioning work at Unit 2, which demonstrates that work is continuing at full speed across the entire site," he noted.

According to Dedusenko, the Akkuyu NPP construction project brings together specialists from more than 10 countries directly at the construction site, as well as countries supplying equipment and services for the project, including EU member states.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in the Republic of Turkey. The project consists of four power units equipped with Russian-designed Generation III+ VVER reactors. Each power unit will have a capacity of 1,200 MW. The construction of Akkuyu NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry to be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate organizational and economic model.