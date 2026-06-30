Rosatom to help establish 3D printing technology center in Vietnam

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Rosatom and Petrovietnam have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish an additive manufacturing center in Vietnam based on the Russian model, the press service of the state corporation's fuel division reported.

"Rosatom's fuel division and Petrovietnam, the Vietnamese national oil and gas corporation, have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of additive manufacturing. The flagship project of this partnership is the creation of a modern additive manufacturing center in Vietnam, which the Vietnamese corporation plans to use to enhance its operational efficiency," the statement reads.

The project will be rolled out in several stages, starting with a technical audit of the oil corporation's production processes by Russian specialists and the approval of the center's configuration and equipment list, leading up to the official launch of the facility. Through 3D printing, Petrovietnam will be able to manufacture complex parts for drilling and pumping equipment, reducing downtime through rapid prototyping. The deployment of additive technologies will also speed up the repair and refurbishment of equipment and large-scale components, while reducing dependence on imported spare parts. According to Petrovietnam Deputy General Director Phan Tu Giang, a survey of the prospective site is scheduled for this July, and the facility could open as early as 2027.

"In the future, we are prepared to consider localizing 3D printer assembly in Vietnam for further expansion into Southeast Asia," Ilya Kavelashvili, head of the additive technologies business unit at Rosatom's fuel division, was quoted as saying in the statement.