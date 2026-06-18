UTS-800 can serve as patrol aircraft — company

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. The UTS-800 training aircraft can serve not only as a "flying classroom" for pilot training, but also as a patrol aircraft, Ekaterina Zgirovskaya, the official spokesperson of UZGA company, told TASS at the "National Security. Belarus 2026" International Exhibition.

There is interest in the aircraft for a number of reasons, she noted.

"First and foremost, because this is a training aircraft manufactured entirely in Russia, which means it is does not depend on the international situation or sanctions. Second, the aircraft actually exists and is undergoing testing; it is not just a mock-up or a design, Today’s customers don’t need pictures or 3D models of something that doesn’t yet exist as 'hardware'. The prospects must be realistic, with a clear delivery timeline," the spokesperson noted.

"Thirdly, a turboprop aircraft used for flight training is much more economical than a jet aircraft – it is an important consideration for many customers. Fourthly, for some countries, the UTS-800 can serve not only as a 'flying classroom' but also as a patrol aircraft," said Zgirovskaya.

UZGA expects the aircraft to be in demand in the post-Soviet space, where Soviet-or Russian-made aircraft are traditionally in service, the spokesperson noted. "The size of the training aircraft fleet is limited globally and is closely tied to the types of aircraft used by a specific country. At the same time, a significant number of countries may be interested in purchasing the UTS-800 specifically for training their pilots," Zgirovskaya said. "We certainly hope that our friendly neighbors in the post-Soviet space – where Russian fighter jets and attack aircraft are in service, will take notice of our design," she added.