Oil price of $75-85/bbl to satisfy both consumers and producers — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The equilibrium price for oil, which satisfies both consumers and producers, is around $80 per barrel with a deviation of $5 in either direction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have always said before that this is approximately at the level, if we talk about the Brent price, of about $80 [per barrel]. Plus or minus $5 in either direction. In this range, consumers will probably be satisfied, and producers will have the opportunity to implement their investment programs," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.