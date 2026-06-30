Cuba requests UNGA meeting on July 7 over need to end US blockade — top diplomat

HAVANA, June 30. /TASS/. Havana has requested a UN General Assembly meeting on July 7 over the need to end the US blockade, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"We have decided to request a UN General Assembly meeting due to the difficult situation that Cuba is going through because of the trade and economic blockade imposed on our country by the US government," he pointed out at a press conference in Havana. "It will be held on July 7," the top diplomat added.

He emphasized that Cuba posed no threat to the United States. "The blockade threatens the well-being of our people and regional peace; it violates all norms of international law," the foreign minister noted.

Rodriguez Parrilla expressed confidence that "a large part of the international community will support Cuba."