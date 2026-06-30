Russia to send aircraft to Turkey to fight forest fires

ANKARA, June 30. /TASS/. Two Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft are set to arrive in Turkey to assist in combating the ongoing forest fires, the Russian embassy in Ankara announced.

"In response to a request from the Turkish authorities, two Be-200 aircraft will soon be deployed to support efforts in extinguishing seasonal wildfires. We wish success to the crews and all local services involved in this challenging and perilous task. Russia remains steadfast in supporting its friends in times of need," the embassy stated on Telegram.

Over the past few years, the Be-200s have frequently collaborated with Turkish specialists in fighting fires across various regions of the country during the summer months. Many of these blazes occur in popular resort areas. Last year alone, Turkey experienced over three thousand forest fires, some raging for several days. To combat these fires, a range of specialized firefighting aircraft and helicopters - capable of scooping water from reservoirs and dropping it over affected areas - are actively deployed by various agencies.