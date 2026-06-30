French national team has advanced to Round of 16 of World Cup

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. The French national team defeated Sweden 3-0 in a Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game took place in East Rutherford, New Jersey (US).

Kylian Mbappe (45th, 74th minutes) and Bradley Barcola (53rd) scored the goals.

Mbappe has now scored 18 goals at World Cups. He ranks second in this regard, trailing only Argentina forward Lionel Messi (19). At the current tournament, they have each scored six goals and share the top spot on the list of the tournament’s leading scorers.

In the Round of 16, the French team will face Paraguay, which defeated Germany in the first knockout round (1-1, 4-3 on penalties). The match will take place in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, US) on the night of July 5 (Moscow time).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.