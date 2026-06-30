Tehran, Washington maintain contact via political, not military channels — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington are talking via political channels, not military ones, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Communication channels have been established not between the militaries but between the two countries' political agencies. That's the Foreign Ministry from our side and a relevant body from the US side," he told a news conference.

The Axios news website reported on June 28, citing sources, that a direct communication line between the US military and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), designed to coordinate navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, remained non-operational.