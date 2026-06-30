US expects report from NATO allies on increase in military spending on July 7-8

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. The United States expects to receive a report from its NATO allies on the fulfillment of its commitment to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP, said Permanent Representative of the United States to the North Atlantic Alliance Matthew Whitaker.

"We have the summit for NATO next week in Ankara, Turkey, and ultimately that is going to be the first report card after last year's meeting in The Hague, where we all agreed to the 5%," the diplomat told Newsmax. According to Whitaker, US military spending exceeds this threshold, and Washington expects its allies to follow suit.

The NATO countries agreed last year with Washington’s suggestion to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. The alliance's summit this year is scheduled for July 7-8 in the Turkish capital.