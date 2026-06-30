US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship is invalid.

Five of the six judges pointed out that the right was enshrined in the US Constitution, while one disagreed with that interpretation but still said the order violated federal law.

Trump signed the document limiting US birthright citizenship after his inauguration on January 20, 2025, ordering government agencies to deny citizenship to US-born children whose parents are in the country illegally, including cases where the mother entered the country on temporary permits such as visa waivers, study, work, or tourist visas, and the father was not a US citizen or green card holder. Earlier, the US president argued that the policy was initially intended for the children of slaves and wasn’t meant for billionaires from China and other countries.

A constitutional amendment on birthright citizenship was approved after the US Civil War of 1861-1865, overturning the Supreme Court’s 1857 ruling that had denied citizenship to African Americans.