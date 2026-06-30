Repatriation of Russians from Ukraine takes two weeks to six months — RRC

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The process of repatriating Russians who have expressed a desire to return home from Ukraine and certain European countries due to the Ukrainian crisis takes anywhere from six weeks to six months, Russian Red Cross (RRC) Chairman Pavel Savchuk said at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy.

"With the assistance of the RRC, Russian citizens are being repatriated from Ukraine and certain European countries. The process takes anywhere from six weeks to [half a year] - it depends on the individual circumstances," Savchuk said.

He added that the International Committee of the Red Cross is helping to process travel documents, while the Russian human rights commissioner, in cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, is helping to negotiate specific dates for the return of these individuals.