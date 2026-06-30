Public transport in Crimea provided with fuel — head of region

SIMFEROPOL, June 30. /TASS/. Public transport in the Republic of Crimea has a full supply of fuel, head of the region Sergey Aksenov said.

"Public transport must operate according to schedule; there should be no changes. Public transportation, like other public utilities, has a full supply of fuel. Every day I see reports from citizens about where trolleybuses or buses did not start running on their routes, and I respond to all of them. We shall solve this problem through manual management," he wrote on Max.

No large quantities of fuel will be available for sale in the near future, Aksenov added. Vladimir Voronkin, Minister of Fuel and Energy of Crimea, will provide daily updates on the situation to residents and visitors.