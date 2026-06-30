Haaland’s goal propels Norway to Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. Norway beat the Ivory Coast 2-1 in a Round of 32 match at the World Cup in Arlington, Texas.

For Norway, the goals were scored by Antonio Nusa (39th minute) and Erling Haaland (86th minute). Amad Diallo scored for Ivory Coast ('74). In the Round of 16, Norway will play Brazil.

Haaland has now scored five goals this World Cup. In the quest for this year's Golden Boot (top scorer at the World Cup), he is second only to Argentinian forward Lionel Messi with six goals. The Argentines have yet to play their first knockout stage match. On the night of July 4, Moscow time, they will play against Cape Verde.

The World Cup is being held in the US, Canada and Mexico. The tournament, in which 48 teams are participating for the first time, will end on July 19. The current winner is Argentina.