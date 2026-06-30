MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Militants from Sudan have launched an attack on the town of Am Dafok, located along the border with the Central African Republic. Following an airstrike conducted by Russian specialists, the militants retreated back into Sudan, according to the Community of Officers for International Security (COIS), as reported to TASS.

On June 30, 2026, at approximately 4:30 a.m., armed groups targeted Am Dafok in the Vakaga prefecture, situated in northeastern Central African Republic. In response, forces from the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), supported by Russian military experts, swiftly initiated a security operation. An airstrike by Russian specialists effectively dispersed the militants, causing them to retreat across the border into Sudan.

The source noted that the militants, using civilians as shields, have dispersed into nearby residential areas. Despite this, the situation remains under control and is considered stable. Russian military personnel, in collaboration with FACA and local security forces, continue efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the attack and bolster border security.

Am Dafok's strategic geographical position - divided by the border between the Central African Republic and Sudan - poses significant challenges for border control. The area’s length and complexity facilitate tactics such as maneuvering and hit-and-run raids by armed groups, who often retreat into neighboring territories. Authorities are actively working to enhance border security measures to counter these threats.