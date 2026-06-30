Forest fires engulf 69 acres in Sevastopol following Ukrainian UAVs’ downing

SIMFEROPOL, June 30. /TASS/. Fires have engulfed 69 acres of forest in Sevastopol in a blaze that was originally started by Ukrainian drones downed in the area, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Firefighters are extinguishing the largest fire Sevastopol’s forests have seen in recent years. The fire broke out in different areas following the downing of enemy UAVs. The total area of the fires is approximately 69 acres," he wrote on the Max messenger.

The firefighters have been fighting the fire for over a day, with their work being complicated by difficult mountainous terrain, repeated attacks and new fire outbreaks, the governor added. Over 240 people and 58 units of equipment have so far been deployed in the firefighting operation. No one was injured, and damaged areas of the forest will recover over time, Razvozhayev noted.