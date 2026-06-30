Lithuanian president appoints Social Democratic Party leader Sinkevicius as prime minister

VILNIUS, June 30. /TASS/. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has appointed Social Democratic Party of Lithuania (SDPL) leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius as head of government, the presidential press service said.

"The president appointed Sinkevicius as prime minister and instructed him to form a government within 15 days, submitting cabinet members for approval," it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Seimas (parliament) approved Sinkevicius as the head of government with 80 votes for, two against, and 28 abstentions. On June 25, Nauseda proposed to the Seimas to appoint the leader of the Social Democrats as prime minister. The 42-year-old politician previously served as mayor of the Jonava district.

The newly appointed prime minister must present to parliament the composition of his cabinet and the government's program.

The former cabinet of Prime Minister Inga Ruginene was forced to resign on June 23 because of changes in the ruling coalition. The issue of its reformation arose after the SDPL stopped cooperating with the Dawn of Nemunas party in early June, accusing it of populist politics. The new coalition partner is the Union of Democrats "For Lithuania". As part of these changes, it was decided to "reset the government."