Lavrov discusses Persian Gulf situation with Bahraini foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani have discussed the Persian Gulf situation over the phone, pointing out the need for the United States and Iran to comply with the memorandum on ending the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The main focus of the conversation was on the development of the situation in the Persian Gulf zone. The foreign ministers stressed the need for a strict compliance by all parties involved in the armed confrontation with the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 between the United States and Iran on ending the military conflict," it said in a statement.