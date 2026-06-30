Export shipments between Russia, Kazakhstan up 20% in 5M 2026 — Russian Railways

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Export freight traffic through the Russian-Kazakh border crossings in January-May 2026 increased by 20% annually and reached 15 million metric tons, Russian Railways said after a meeting of the working group on strategic cooperation with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, a Kazakh railway operator.

"Exports of cargo through the Russian-Kazakh border crossings in January-May 2026 increased by 20% compared to the same period last year, reaching 15 million tons. This includes more than 160,000 TEU (20 ft container equivalent - TASS) shipped (in line with last year's figures)," the Russian railway operator said.

The working group meeting was held in the city of Shchuchinsk. The parties discussed the current operations at railway border crossings and the organization of locomotive and crew operations, and agreed to increase the throughput capacity of the section between the Tobol and Kartaly I stations. The plan is to increase the number of trains running in this direction from 22 to 27 pairs per day.

Russia and Kazakh Railways agreed to continue increasing the volume of transit shipments of Kazakh cargoes through the Kaliningrad Region, as well as to focus on implementing paperless technologies in international transportation. In particular, the parties intend to continue delivering the joint plan for the digitalization of rail freight transport.