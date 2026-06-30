LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. The general silence of global organizations and the media on the tragedy in Starobelsk seems to be a conscious choice of the international community, Deputy Chairman of the People's Council (parliament) of the LPR Maxim Uvarov told TASS.

Uvarov said that 40 days had passed since the "terrible night" in Starobelsk. According to him, during these 40 days "another thing happened, and it's no less significant."

"The world, which loves to talk so much about human rights, about protecting civilians, humanism and international law, turned out to be surprisingly taciturn. In these 40 days, we have not seen the reaction that we would inevitably expect if a similar tragedy occurred elsewhere. The largest international organizations limited themselves to general statements or remained silent. Many global media outlets have chosen to pretend that this tragedy did not happen at all. This silence isn't due to lack of information. It looks like a conscious choice. That is why a legitimate question arises: what kind of equality of human lives can we talk about if some tragedies become the topic of global discussion, while others remain virtually unnoticed? If the death of ordinary children causes different reactions depending on how convenient it is from a political point of view, then we are no longer talking about principles, but about double standards," he said.

Uvarov is convinced that international organizations created to protect the population are obliged to give an honest and principled assessment of such crimes, without any effort at political correctness.

"Representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric condemned ‘any attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure’ - impersonally, sterile, without mentioning Kiev. Ukraine's allies in the Security Council refused to condemn the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike, demanding ‘an independent investigation.’ This is not called a position, it is called a cover. The usual words about the need to protect civilians were spoken, but without a clear answer to the main question: who is responsible? When, instead of a principled assessment, the most impersonal formulations are voiced, one involuntarily feels that it is much more important for someone not to establish the truth, but to preserve political comfort. Today we remember the dead. We share the pain of their loved ones. And we have no right to allow their memory to disappear into diplomatic silence. Because indifference to one tragedy inevitably lays the ground for new ones," he said.

About the Ukrainian strike

On the night of May 22, Ukraine attacked the dormitory and the academic building of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in the LPR killing 21 and wounding over 40 people.