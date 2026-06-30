Israeli army eliminates Islamic Jihad commander involved in hostage-taking

TEL AVIV, June 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated an Islamic Jihad commander who took part in the October 7, 2023 attack on the Jewish state, the army reported.

"The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) eliminated an Islamic Jihad terrorist who commanded a terrorist cell that infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre and took part in holding hostages throughout the war. Two days ago, the IDF and the ISA struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, who held a number of positions in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," the report reads.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians," the IDF added.

On October 7, 2023, militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.