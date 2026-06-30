Sitronics KT, Emperium to developing semi-autonomous ferries

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Sitronics KT, a member of the Sitronics Group, and the Emperium Group, a member of Sistema holding, are developing a project for semi-autonomous car and passenger ferries to modernize the Ob River crossing in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the company told TASS.

"Sitronics KT, a developer of maritime solutions, and the Emperium Group are collaborating on a project to develop highly automated and semi-autonomous ferries to address the challenges of fleet modernization, increasing throughput, extending the navigation season, and enhancing transport safety in the Far North," the company noted.

The project is being developed by AFK Sistema subsidiaries in collaboration with the government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Sitronics said. If the project is implemented, the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District could become the first region in Russia where a river ferry service operates using innovative electric ferries equipped with autonomous technology.

The design of the ferries takes into account the hydrological, climatic, and operational characteristics of the Salekhard-Labytnangi crossing, where approximately 13,800 trips are made during the navigation season, which lasts between 146 and 179 days per year. The project involves the development of innovative hybrid semi-autonomous vessels designed to operate in conditions of broken ice up to 20 cm thick and capable of reaching speeds of 16 km/h. The ferry will have the capacity to carry up to 28 passenger cars, 10 trucks, and 80 passengers, with a crew of four on board.