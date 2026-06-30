Top Cuban diplomat points to lack of progress in talks with US

HAVANA, June 30. /TASS/. There has been no progress in Havana’s talks with Washington over the United States’ unfriendly policy, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"Talks with the United States have produced no progress so far due to the US delegation’s approach," he told a news conference in Havana. "We keep hearing threats, including the use of military force and new unilateral measures," Rodriguez Parrilla added.

The top Cuban diplomat also pointed to the ongoing spread of "toxic and false information", including through the media, aimed at distorting the situation in the Latin American country.

However, the foreign ministry reiterated Cuba’s readiness for dialogue with Washington, "but without pressure and on equal terms", and also without interference in Havana’s domestic affairs. "We are ready for dialogue but we have no illusions given the other party’s position, especially that of the Department of State," he said.