Jeland to launch C5 fastback crossover in new C-series

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian automotive brand Jeland has announced the upcoming launch of its first C-series model, the C5 fastback crossover, the brand's press service reported.

"The new Russian car brand Jeland presents the first model in its C-series - the stylish Jeland C5 urban fastback crossover," the statement reads.

The prototype's premiere is scheduled for July 3-4 in St. Petersburg and July 18-19 in Moscow during the VK Fest youth festival.

The model is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 147 hp paired with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The company noted that the vehicle will be available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

Features include an infotainment system with a 12.3 to 15.6-inch display, a 50W wireless smartphone charger, and voice control. Boot capacity reaches 1,149 liters with the rear seats folded.

The Jeland brand was established through a strategic partnership between AGR Holding and Defetoo. The company previously stated that its lineup would feature two distinct lines: the J-series and the C-series. Production of the C5 will be set up at AGR Holding's manufacturing facilities.